Head-To-Head Analysis: Davita (NYSE:DVA) and Livongo Health (NYSE:LVGO)

Davita (NYSE:DVA) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Davita shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Davita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Davita and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davita 1.21% 14.67% 2.95% Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Davita and Livongo Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davita 0 6 3 0 2.33 Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Davita presently has a consensus target price of $64.91, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Livongo Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Davita.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Davita and Livongo Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davita $11.40 billion 0.79 $159.39 million $3.57 15.79 Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Davita has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health.

Summary

Davita beats Livongo Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 202,700 patients; and operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 25,000 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

