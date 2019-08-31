Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hellofresh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.60 ($16.98).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

HFG opened at €11.88 ($13.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.49 and a 200-day moving average of €8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.88. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 12-month high of €12.56 ($14.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.