HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.