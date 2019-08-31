Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities raised Henry Boot to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255. Henry Boot has a 52 week low of GBX 228.16 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of $328.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,317.50 ($1,721.55). Also, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £75,300 ($98,392.79).

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.