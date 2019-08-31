HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $480,132.00 and $19,699.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,091,749 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

