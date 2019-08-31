Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Nomura

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.87.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 857.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 929.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,728,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,262 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

