Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $240,764.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.04931999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

