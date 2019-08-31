Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and $6,330.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00223613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01344861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018654 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.