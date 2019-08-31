HOQU (HQX) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a total market capitalization of $609,884.00 and $46,954.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

