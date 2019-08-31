HorusPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,816.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 294.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $582,333.00 and approximately $3,816.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 251.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00222348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01344752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091626 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.