HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 37,606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.4% in the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 7,608,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,958,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. HP’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,806 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,716. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

