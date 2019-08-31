Huobi Token (HT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.62 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00040206 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, LBank and Gate.io. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $949.97 million and approximately $54.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.04931999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,880,576 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.