Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Hits $284,728.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Hush has a market cap of $284,728.00 and $664.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 56.7% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00470488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00111680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00050411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003048 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

