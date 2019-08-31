ICE ROCK MINING Trading Down 17% This Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $115,879.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICE ROCK MINING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00225132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01340067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021436 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING launched on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICE ROCK MINING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICE ROCK MINING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICE ROCK MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE ROCK MINING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.