IDEX Price Hits $0.0206 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $3,451.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01337065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021611 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,589,245 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

