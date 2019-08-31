ILCoin Hits One Day Volume of $725,505.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $725,505.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004069 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000723 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,204,468,891 coins and its circulating supply is 250,772,471 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FreiExchange, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.