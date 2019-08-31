Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $8,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,495.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock worth $9,627,376. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

