Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, approximately 100,713 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 213,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

ICD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 391,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 603,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

