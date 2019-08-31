Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 42,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,987 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 13.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 957,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4,551.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after purchasing an additional 847,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 19.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

