Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $7,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 132.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. 354,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,922. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $70.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.