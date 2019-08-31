Independent Research Analysts Give Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) a €63.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DZ Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.01 ($69.78).

FRA:SPR opened at €63.00 ($73.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.73. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

