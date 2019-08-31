INO COIN (INO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $338.51 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00019528 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a total market cap of $338.51 million and $16,596.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

