InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0068 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $162,234.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00827394 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003522 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001353 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,771,585 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

