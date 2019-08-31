Insider Buying: Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Insider Acquires £210,300 in Stock

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) insider Dominique Yates bought 30,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

BOY stock opened at GBX 716.50 ($9.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 718.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 791.98. Bodycote PLC has a one year low of GBX 646 ($8.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOY shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 735 ($9.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 866.25 ($11.32).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.