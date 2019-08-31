Insider Buying: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Acquires 2,343 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Ian Ferrier purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.99 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of A$35,121.57 ($24,908.91).

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of A$9.85 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of A$16.10 ($11.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Goodman Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.