Insider Selling: Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) insider Francis O’Halloran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.62), for a total transaction of A$185,000.00 ($131,205.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. Steadfast Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.49 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of A$3.84 ($2.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 28.17.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is 83.97%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

