Insolar Price Reaches $0.23 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002441 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Okcoin Korea and Liqui. During the last week, Insolar has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $3.02 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00225132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01340067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021560 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Kucoin, OKex, Coinrail, Liqui, Okcoin Korea and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

