Insureum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,475.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $12,475.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00229470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01339408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00090641 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum was first traded on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,248,133 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.