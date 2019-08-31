Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$138.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$122.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$133.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$130.27.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$130.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$125.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$117.00. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$95.75 and a one year high of C$130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Joseph D’annunzio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.61, for a total transaction of C$118,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,025.30. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $890,418 in the last quarter.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

