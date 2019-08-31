Integrated Research Limited (IRI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd.

Integrated Research has a 1 year low of A$1.48 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of A$3.50 ($2.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.27 million and a PE ratio of 23.15.

About Integrated Research

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

