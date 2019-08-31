Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)’s stock price fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.20, 501,667 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 369,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark set a $8.00 price objective on Internap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Internap’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Internap Corp will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Internap by 13.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 412,683 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Internap by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,119,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Internap by 1.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 578,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Internap by 51.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Internap during the first quarter worth $2,070,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

