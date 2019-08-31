INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Societe Generale cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

