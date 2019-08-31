Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTU. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.52) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intu Properties to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 87.15 ($1.14).

LON INTU opened at GBX 40.75 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.93. Intu Properties has a one year low of GBX 31.82 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

In other news, insider Robert Allen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

