Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.74, 114,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 187,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ion Geophysical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $111.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 2,207.78%. On average, analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

