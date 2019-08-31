IONChain (IONC) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $372,369.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

