Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.26.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.15. 745,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.65. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

