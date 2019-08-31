iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 873,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,414 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 12,650,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

