iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 860,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

