iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 333,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 647,157 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 787,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,093 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 127,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $92.88.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

