Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 131.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

