J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Bank of America

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.70.

NYSE SJM opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

