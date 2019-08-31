Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,741,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,442,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.95. 355,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

