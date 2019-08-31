Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 752.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.80. 1,803,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,275. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

