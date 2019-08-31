Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.67. 8,725,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock worth $286,181,233. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.