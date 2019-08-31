Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,593,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,392,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.78. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

