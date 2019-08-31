Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

