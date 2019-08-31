Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $367.87. The company had a trading volume of 553,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.67 and its 200 day moving average is $308.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $377.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

