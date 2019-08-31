JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€800.00” Price Target for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) target price on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($930.23) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €674.33 ($784.11).

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.