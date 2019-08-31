JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 260 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 305 ($3.99) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut Glencore to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 294.94 ($3.85).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 236.95 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

