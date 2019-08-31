K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.40 ($27.21) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.74 ($22.95).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €14.37 ($16.70) on Tuesday. K&S has a 12-month low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 12-month high of €19.77 ($22.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.